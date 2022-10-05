Arab citizens injured in mob attack in Bat Yam

A group of Bedouin youth were violently attacked by a mob of residents in Bat Yam on Tuesday, wounding three as others escaped.

One of the injured arrived at a police station having been stabbed, and later transported to hospital.

He told the police he and others came to the Bat Yam shore to spend the evening with no intention of provoking a fight, but when local residents identified them as Arabs, dozens began attacking them. officers later located two other wounded men.

The injured man said the group split up as they attempted to escape their attackers, and that some had succeeded while others were hurt.

In a separate incident in Bat Yam, a mob flipped over a parked car that belonged to a resident of the Arab town of Jaljulia, in central Israel.

There were no passengers in the car at the time the mob decided to flip it..

Overall, 37 people were injured in violence incidents during Yom Kippur this year.

The Emergency teams and paramedics were called to treat 2,741 people nationwide, of which 1,920 were then taken to receive further treatment at hospitals. This included 268 people who fainted, were suffering from dehydration, or fell ill due to the 25-hour fast fast.

Some 285 people were injured while riding bikes, scooters, rollerblades, and skateboards, on the roads empty of cars on the holiday and three others suffered injuries in car accidents.



