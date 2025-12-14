Report: at least 10 killed, 60 wounded in mass shooting at Australia Hanukkah event

ZAKA reported that the shooting at Bondi Beach during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, Australia, is being treated as a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community. Around 60 people were reportedly injured, and at least 10 have been confirmed dead.

Armed assailants opened fire this morning during the celebration, sending attendees into panic. Witnesses reported scenes of chaos as people fled the popular venue. Local media indicated the gunmen fled the scene, prompting a manhunt by law enforcement.

Live coverage from Australia

Sky News reported that about 2,000 members of the Jewish community were gathered for the event when the shooting occurred. Chaos erupted while one of the community leaders was addressing the crowd. Opposition Leader Kelly Sloane was scheduled to speak at the event when the gunfire began.

A member of the Jewish community in Australia, who was on her way to the celebration, shared, “There was mass panic. This is a Chabad-organized event mainly for parents with young children. From what I understand, there’s great fear. Everyone was pushed further up the beach for safety. Australians aren't used to events like this, so right now, I’m trying to reassure my friend who was nearby but wasn’t injured.”

Report: at least 3 dead in mass shooting during Hanukkah event in Australia

A local resident, Shay, said, "This was expected. The level of daily hatred towards Jews here is abnormal." Another anonymous member of the community added, "We all knew it was just a matter of time, but some politicians dismissed our concerns."

The shooting was reportedly carried out from a nearby bridge, further raising fears among attendees. Videos from the scene showed panic-stricken crowds, with some people lying on the grass as the chaos unfolded. A Jewish participant in the event described the scene as a “disaster” for the community.

The Australian government has expressed concern. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated, “We are aware of the situation unfolding at Bondi and urge people in the area to follow NSW Police instructions.”

Police kill the shooters

New South Wales Police have called on anyone in the vicinity of Bondi Beach to take shelter as they continue to investigate the attack. Authorities are working to confirm the full extent of the casualties, and the public has been urged to avoid the area as the situation develops.

President Herzog said shortly after the attack: “At these very moments, our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Chanukah on Bondi Beach.

“Our hearts go out to them. The heart of the entire nation of Israel misses a beat at this very moment, as we pray for the recovery of the wounded, we pray for them and we pray for those who lost their lives.

“We send our warmest strength from Jerusalem.