Saudi Arabia rejects Netanyahu's remarks on displacing Palestinians

Saudi Arabia affirmed its categorical rejection of remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about displacing Palestinians from their land, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
In an interview on a friendly channel 14 last Thursday, Netanyahu was asked how he would bridge the gap between U.S. President Donald Trump's claim the Saudi Arabi did not demand the establishement of a Palestinian State and Riyadh's denial.
The interviewer mistakenly said "Saudi state" instead of "Palestinian state." The prime minister corrected him but added in jest that perhaps Saudi Arabia could allow a Palestinian state in its own vast territory.
While the Saudi statement mentioned Netanyahu's name, it did not directly refer to the comments about establishing a Palestinian state in Saudi territory. Egypt and Jordan also condemned the Israeli suggestions, with Cairo deeming the idea as a "direct infringement of Saudi sovereignty". The kingdom said it valued "brotherly" states' rejection of Netanyahu's remarks.
"This occupying extremist mindset does not comprehend what the Palestinian territory means for the brotherly people of Palestine and its conscientious, historical and legal association with that land," it said.
Discussions of the fate of Palestinians in Gaza has been upended by Tuesday's shock proposal from President Donald Trump that the U.S. would "take over the Gaza Strip" from Israel and create a "Riviera of the Middle East" after resettling Palestinians elsewhere. Saudi Arabia and the other Arab states have roundly condemned Trump's comments.
Trump has said Saudi Arabia was not demanding a Palestinian state as a condition for normalising ties with Israel. But Riyadh rebuffed his statements, saying it would not establish ties with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state.
The Saudis also rejected Trump's