Meghan Markle's father arrested by FBI in Florida over child pornography, report says

Thomas Markle Sr., the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been arrested by FBI agents in Florida on suspicion of possessing child pornography , the Daily Mail reported Friday. According to the British newspaper, federal agents detained Markle at the assisted-living facility where he resides in Lakeland, Florida, following the discovery of suspected child pornography at properties connected to him in Mexico and the Philippines.

A source told the Daily Mail that Markle was arrested on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material. The reported arrest represents a significant escalation in an international investigation involving authorities in three countries. The FBI has not independently confirmed the arrest, and it remains unclear whether federal charges have been filed.

Thomas Markle Sr. and Meghan

Markle, a former Hollywood lighting director, returned to the United States earlier this year after spending much of his retirement abroad. He uses a wheelchair after undergoing a leg amputation in the Philippines last year and had recently moved into a senior-living facility in Florida.

Disturbing discoveries inside a Mexico storage unit

The reported arrest came days after the Daily Mail alerted U.S. federal authorities to a collection of suspected child pornography discovered inside a storage unit Markle had rented near his former home in Rosarito, a Mexican coastal town close to the U.S. border.

The newspaper's reporting team discovered the storage unit while investigating Markle's former life in San Antonio del Mar, a gated community popular with American expatriates. Inside Unit 22 of a secured storage facility, reporters found approximately 20 boxes containing photographs, publications, videotapes, electronic equipment and personal belongings.

Among the materials were black-and-white photographs of naked Asian females, some of whom appeared particularly young, alongside books and magazines containing sexualized depictions of children. Investigators also found photographic negatives apparently showing children on a beach and old VHS tapes bearing disturbing titles. The ages of those depicted and the contents of the recordings have not been independently established.

The unit also contained old computers, hard drives, USB devices and a paper plate on which the words "DARK WEB" had been written in red ink alongside several internet addresses. Authorities have not disclosed what was stored on the electronic devices or whether the internet addresses were connected to any illegal activity.

According to the Daily Mail, Markle first rented the storage unit in 2017. He reportedly fell behind on payments approximately two years ago and relocated to the Philippines in early 2025 without removing its contents. The storage facility's owners and employees said they had no knowledge of the material and expressed shock at its discovery.

Mexican police raid unit after FBI tip

Following the newspaper's tip to the FBI, American and Mexican law enforcement officials began coordinating an investigation. Mexican police raided the Rosarito storage unit last weekend, accompanied by sex crimes investigators, digital forensic specialists and representatives of the Baja California state attorney general's office.

A search warrant obtained by the Daily Mail showed that investigators had been authorized to search for evidence of child pornography and possible aggravated human trafficking. The warrant covered printed materials, memory cards, USB devices, mobile phones, computers and other electronic equipment that might contain relevant evidence.

During the operation, investigators reportedly seized a computer, USB drives, VHS tapes and magazines. The storage unit was subsequently locked and marked with official notices indicating that the property had been seized.

The warrant was issued following a closed-door court hearing on October 30. The investigation has not established that Markle was responsible for the material or that he committed a human trafficking offense.

Markle has strongly denied any connection to the suspected child pornography found in Mexico. When confronted with the discovery by the Daily Mail, he insisted: "I had no storage units in Rosarito!"

Son claims thousands of images were discovered in Philippines

A separate investigation is underway in the Philippines, where Markle lived after leaving Mexico. The case began after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, claimed to have discovered hundreds, possibly thousands, of suspected child pornography images among boxes transferred to a home the family had occupied in Cebu.

According to the Daily Mail, investigators in Cebu confirmed discovering explicit material involving male and female minors on digital devices recovered from among Markle's belongings. Police are examining the evidence to determine its origin, who possessed the devices and whether criminal offenses were committed.

The newspaper reported that Philippine authorities were close to bringing formal charges in connection with the discovery, although no indictment had been confirmed.

Markle Jr. also said he had provided the FBI with information about two additional storage units at a facility in Los Angeles. He expressed concern that further disturbing evidence could be discovered there.

"I dread to think what the FBI might find, especially given what has already been found in the Philippines and Mexico," Markle Jr. told The Sun.

The elder Markle has vehemently denied the allegations involving the Philippines, describing them as "sick lies" manufactured by his son.

He acknowledged paying for sex while living in the country but insisted that he had never engaged in sexual activity with anyone underage.

"I never had sex with anyone under the age of 18," he told the Daily Mail last week. "I like Asian women, but that is not a crime."

Meghan Markle 'deeply distressed' by allegations against father

The allegations have also drawn a response from Meghan, who has been estranged from her father since around the time of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Following the initial reports concerning the investigation in the Philippines, the Duchess of Sussex said she was "deeply distressed at the news that has come to light" and that her "thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

Meghan has not publicly commented on the discoveries in Mexico or Friday's reported arrest.

According to the Daily Mail, the duchess first became aware of allegations concerning her father in 2019, when she received a letter forwarded through London's Metropolitan Police. The letter was reportedly written by Roslyn Loveless, Markle's late first wife, and contained accusations concerning his visits to Southeast Asia.

Loveless allegedly claimed that Markle had discussed traveling to countries in the region to have sexual encounters with young girls. Those allegations have not been established in court, and Markle has denied wrongdoing.

The family has been publicly divided for years. Markle's relationship with his daughter deteriorated around her wedding to Prince Harry, which he did not attend, and the two have remained estranged.

Friday's reported arrest brings the investigation into a new phase, with authorities in the United States, Mexico and the Philippines examining evidence recovered from several locations. Investigators have yet to publicly establish who owned the suspected child pornography, who was responsible for storing it or whether the discoveries are connected.