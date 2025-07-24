Hungary bans Irish rap group Kneecap over antisemitic remarks

Hungary’s government announced a ban on the Irish rap group Kneecap entering the country on Thursday, citing their antisemitic statements and support for terrorism. The unprecedented move comes amid controversy over the group’s scheduled appearance at Sziget Festival, one of Europe’s premier music events, set to begin in Budapest next week.
The decision followed reports in the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet that Kneecap members publicly praised terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah, chanting slogans like “death to Zionists” and “rise up Hamas, rise up Hezbollah” during performances.
In June, band member Mo Chara faced charges in a London court for supporting terrorism after waving a Hezbollah flag on stage. The invitation to perform at Sziget sparked outrage, with a petition signed by Hungarian public figures and liberal artists demanding the cancellation of their appearance. Hungary’s Jewish community expressed deep concerns about the group’s presence.
Economist Tamás Weide, in an open letter to festival organizers, argued that Kneecap’s performance was not a cultural event but an attack on democratic values and human rights.
He referenced the October 7 Nova music festival massacre in Israel, where 378 attendees were murdered, many brutally tortured, noting the band celebrated the attack the next day as an expression of hateful ideology, not politics.
Hungary’s National Dance Ensemble and other artists withdrew from Sziget in protest, while Chief Rabbi Róbert Tamás condemned the group for exploiting their popularity to spread antisemitic propaganda among youth.
Despite mounting criticism, Sziget organizers defended the band’s right to artistic freedom. However, pressure intensified after Kneecap’s cancellations at other European festivals, prompting Hungary’s government to bar the group.
The official statement said that Hungary has no place for artists who spread hatred, glorify massacres or dishonor victims under the guise of free expression.
The EU Combating Antisemitism Commission praised Hungary’s decision, saying it sends a clear message against incitement targeting Jews and the glorification of Hamas. They expressed hope that other European governments would follow suit, emphasizing that celebrating terrorism must face consequences.