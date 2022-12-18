Ynet journalists honored by Kyiv mayor for Ukraine war coverage

After months on the ground covering under fire the horrors of the Russian invasion, Ynet correspondent Ronen Bergman and photographer Ziv Koren receive recognition for their work

After long weeks in Ukraine's combat zones, dozens of articles and tens of thousands of photos, Yediot Ahronoth and Ynet correspondent Ronen Bergman and photographer Ziv Koren, were honored by the mayor of the capital Kyiv in recognition for their coverage of the raging conflict in the country against Russian invading forces and for raising awareness to the suffering of its people.
    • Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko presented the two with certificates of honor signed by him, encased in a brick-red cover emblazoned with a golden tryzub trident — Ukraine's coat of arms.
    רונן ברגמן וזיו קורן, שליחי ynet ו- "וידיעות אחרונות" לאוקראינה קיבלו אות הוקרה מיוחד מראש העיר קייב    רונן ברגמן וזיו קורן, שליחי ynet ו- "וידיעות אחרונות" לאוקראינה קיבלו אות הוקרה מיוחד מראש העיר קייב
    From left: Ronen Bergman, Ziv Koren, Roman Goldman, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, and Mark Nevyazhesky
    Images and a short film chronicling their gripping journey will be presented at the Eretz Israel Museum.
    Watch an early exclusive!
    Bergman and Koren covering the conflict in Ukraine
    (Footage and stills: Bergman and Koren)
    During March and April, Bergman and Koren traveled across the country, conducting many interviews and documenting every piece of human anguish, despair, resilience and hope the Ukrainian people experienced, all while evading the Russian onslaught which left buildings, roads, factories, bus stops, schools and other public facilities in ruins.
    בוצ'ה שאחרי הטבח    בוצ'ה שאחרי הטבח
    The town of Bucha in ruins
    (Photo: Ziv Koren)
    Upon their return to Israel, Ynet and its sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth, along with the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, held an exhibition unveiling all of the collected materials, with all proceeds dedicated to helping victims of the war.
    Last week, Bergman and Koren returned to Ukraine to continue their documentation project.
    In a short ceremony, held near one of the buildings damaged in the fighting and whose story was documented by them, Klitschko presented them with certificates of honor.
    רונן ברגמן וזיו קורן, שליחי ynet ו- "וידיעות אחרונות" לאוקראינה קיבלו אות הוקרה מיוחד מראש העיר קייב    רונן ברגמן וזיו קורן, שליחי ynet ו- "וידיעות אחרונות" לאוקראינה קיבלו אות הוקרה מיוחד מראש העיר קייב
    The certificate awarded by mayor Klitschko
    "For the significant personal contribution to overcoming the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, actions for the values of humanity and invaluable support in the struggle of the Ukrainian people for their country and freedom," the document read.
    In a meeting with Bergman, Koren and other journalists in April, Klitscho and his brother and close adviser Volodymyr said: "You're the weapon against Russian propaganda. You fearlessly report the truth. Ukrainians respect you. You could have been anywhere else but you decided to come here. While some of you have been killed but it doesn't stop you."
    An honorary certificate was also presented to Roman Goldman and Mark Nevyazhesky — the founders of Frida, a Ukrainian-Israeli mission of medical volunteers that operates a network of ambulances, triage centers, mobile emergency rooms and more in conflict zones. Along with the international humanitarian aid organization IsraAid, they operate in Ukraine with the help of the proceeds from the exhibition at the Peres Center.
