Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tests positive for coronavirus

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has tested positive for coronavirus, his office said on Monday.

Lapid is passing his quarantine period at his Tel Aviv home and is said to feel well. He is vaccinated with three doses.

"Yes, I have tested positive for coronavirus. I feel great because I am vaccinated. Get your vaccine, put your mask on, we'll pull through this together," he tweeted.

Israel's top diplomat began isolating and canceled the weekly meeting of his Yesh Atid faction after a member of his security detail tested positive for the virus. Lapid left the Knesset for his home and underwent a virus test as required, which came back positive.

Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz has also tested positive for the pathogen and employees that came into contact with him were also tested.

Lapid attended a meeting of coalition and government leaders on Sunday where he sat next to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and was seen close with Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu wished "full health to the foreign minister, health comes before anything else."

Meanwhile, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev confirmed on Sunday he had contracted the virus. Barlev, who is older than 60, was yet to receive his fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.