Israeli national killed in car turnover in Tanzania

A 30-year-old Israeli woman was killed on Saturday in a jeep turnover accident during a family trip to a safari in Tanzania. Five other family members suffered minor injuries in the accident and were airlifted from the scene to a local hospital with various injuries. The woman’s body will be flown to Israel in the coming days.
The Foreign Ministry was informed of the fatal accident and said, "The Department for Israelis Abroad at the Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Consul in Nairobi are aware of the incident and we are working to assist the family and the medical team sent to the site."
Miri Zelikha Gefen, head of the Health and Overseas Claims Department at Harel Insurance, said, "Following the unfortunate accident in Tanzania, Harel has decided to immediately send an Israeli doctor to provide prompt and optimal medical care to the insured."
She added, "We are in continuous and direct contact with the families, updating them and giving aid as needed and we are also coordinating with the Foreign Ministry."