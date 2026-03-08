Two IDF soldiers killed by fire at post in southern Lebanon overnight

Two Israeli soldiers were killed overnight after fire struck Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon, the IDF said Sunday. One of the fallen was Sgt. Maj. Maher Khattar, 38, from Majdal Shams, a heavy engineering equipment operator in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 91st Division.

The second soldier was also killed in the incident, but his name has not yet been cleared for publication. An IDF officer was also lightly wounded in the incident and was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. His family has been notified.

1 View gallery Sgt. Maj. Maher Khattar ( Photo: IDF )

The incident occurred at the Magen Tzivoni outpost near Margaliot along the Ramim Ridge, one of several new positions established by the IDF following the most recent ground maneuver in Lebanon.

A combat engineering force operating in the area dispatched two D9 bulldozers to extract a Puma armored engineering vehicle from the 601st Battalion that had become stuck. During the rescue effort, one of the D9 bulldozers was struck by fire, possibly a mortar round that hit its fuel tank or an anti-tank missile. The impact killed the two soldiers.

IDF troops stationed at posts in southern Lebanon are tasked with defending nearby Israeli communities while the military also carries out offensive operations across the area aimed at removing threats.