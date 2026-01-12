IDF says Iran protests are 'internal matter' as rumors spark public alarm

The IDF spokesman, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, issued an unusual statement this evening (Monday), stressing that “the protests in Iran are an internal matter,” amid rumors of an impending escalation with the Islamic Republic.
According to Defrin, “In recent days, many rumors have circulated in light of the situation in Iran. As clarified in the past, the IDF is prepared defensively and remains on alert for surprise scenarios if required. The protests in Iran are an internal matter. We continue to conduct ongoing situation assessments and will provide updates if there are any changes. I emphasize: Do not lend a hand to rumors.”
Defrin’s statement was released against the backdrop of a wave of speculation that emerged in recent hours, apparently sparked by false reports claiming that bomb shelters were being opened in Tel Aviv. The municipality itself said that the rumors, which were spread mainly on social media, were untrue. Still, the public anxiety prompted other mayors to issue statements addressing the security situation.
Ness Ziona Mayor Shmuel Boxer said, “We are in continuous contact with the Home Front Command and security officials. At this stage, there is no change in instructions for residents, and daily life continues as usual. Municipal teams are prepared for any scenario, including immediate readiness to open public shelters if necessary.”
Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen said, “Shelters in Ramat Gan have been open for weeks, so there is no need for announcements about their opening. Unlike Operation Rising Lion, this time the situation depends less on us and more on what happens in Iran or in the mind of President Trump. I promise to continue keeping my finger on the pulse. We are working to ensure that light rail stations are opened as public shelters as quickly and smoothly as possible. It is important to understand that until a state of emergency is declared, the stations are not under municipal authority.”