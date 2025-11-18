West Bank terror attack: one Israeli killed, three wounded in ramming-stabbing assault

An Israeli man in his 30s was killed Tuesday afternoon in a combined vehicle-ramming and stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion junction. Medics from Magen David Adom, working with an IDF medical team, pronounced him dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old woman was seriously wounded, and a 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were moderately hurt. The two assailants were killed. The wounded were taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

A preliminary investigation found that the attackers likely attempted to run over pedestrians before getting out of the vehicle, drawing knives and stabbing people. Civilians and soldiers who saw the assault opened fire.

