Iran strikes Europe for first time, hits British base in Cyprus

Iran struck a European country for the first time overnight Monday, with what British officials believe was an Iranian drone hitting a key Royal Air Force base in Cyprus, hours after Tehran had launched two missiles toward the island .

Powerful explosions were heard around midnight at RAF Akrotiri after a “security threat” was declared, according to British officials. The base, which houses about 2,000 personnel and their families, sustained "limited damage," according to Cypriot authorities, but no casualties were reported.

1 View gallery RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus ( Photo: AFP )

Earlier Sunday, British Defense Secretary John Healey disclosed that two Iranian missiles had been fired toward Cyprus, where Britain maintains two sovereign base areas, Akrotiri and Dhekelia. The missiles fell into the sea. By midnight, however, Akrotiri was struck in what officials suspect was a drone attack carried out by Iran or its proxies.

The explosions came shortly after Prime Minister Keir Starmer authorized the United States to conduct what Britain described as defensive strikes against Iranian missile sites from British bases on the island.

Flight-tracking data showed Royal Air Force jets taking off to help protect the base, and thousands of service members and their families were ordered to shelter. Personnel had been warned of a possible threat before the strike and instructed to remain indoors, stay away from windows and take cover behind or beneath solid furniture.

Britain has not taken part in Israeli-U.S. strikes on Iran. However, British fighter jets shot down an Iranian drone headed toward Qatar a day earlier, according to officials.

Starmer has sought to distance Britain from direct involvement in attacks on Tehran, but the strike on Cyprus could increase pressure on London to respond more forcefully.

RAF Akrotiri provides support for British forces stationed in Cyprus and serves as a forward operating base for missions across the Middle East, as well as for fighter jet training. Its strategic location makes it central to Britain’s regional military posture.

Following the earlier missile launches, Healey said he could not confirm whether the British bases had been the intended targets. “We’re not certain they were aimed at our bases,” he said. Israeli officials later confirmed that the missiles had been fired toward Cyprus and landed at sea.

Cyprus had already been on alert over the possibility of Iranian action. In the past, authorities foiled what they described as an Iranian attempt to carry out an attack against British personnel on the island.