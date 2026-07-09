Coalition softens Torah study bill, but Haredi parties still see legal gain

The coalition has softened a controversial bill meant to anchor Torah study in law , removing its most disputed clause after pressure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Likud officials.

But the Haredi parties still see the new version as useful in their long-running battle against military draft requirements for yeshiva students.

Gallery Haredi parties still see the new version as useful in their long-running battle against military draft requirements for yeshiva students ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch, Alex Kolomoisky, Noam Moskowitz/Knesset Spokesperson’s Office )

Coalition whip Ofir Katz announced Thursday that an agreement had been reached with the Haredi parties to make the Basic Law on Torah Study declarative only. That means it will state a principle, but will not include the original language that tried to directly balance Torah study against other national values.

The issue sits at the heart of one of Israel’s most explosive political disputes: most Jewish Israelis are required to serve in the military, while many ultra-Orthodox men have long received exemptions in order to study Torah in yeshivas. The High Court of Justice has repeatedly challenged the legality of broad exemptions, forcing governments to find new legal formulas.

The revised bill will now include one main clause: “Torah study is a foundational value in the heritage of the Jewish people and in the State of Israel.”

The dropped clause had said the law’s purpose was to recognize Torah study as a foundational value “in order to create a just balance” with other basic values of the state. Critics argued that this language could help justify giving yeshiva students protections or benefits similar to those granted to soldiers.

Katz said the second clause would be removed from the bill. The change came after Netanyahu and Katz made clear to Haredi party leaders that the bill would not move forward unless the language were softened.

Still, the new version could help the Haredi parties in future legal fights. When the draft issue returns to the High Court, they may argue that Torah study is now recognized in a Basic Law—Israel's quasi-constitutional framework—as a value that must be weighed against equality and military service.

The original version stated: “Torah study is a foundational value in the heritage of the Jewish people and in the State of Israel. The purpose of this Basic Law is to recognize Torah study as a foundational value in the State of Israel in order to create a just balance with other foundational values in the state.”

Why the Haredi parties agreed

Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri and United Torah Judaism lawmaker Moshe Gafni were in close contact over the past day with Rabbi Dov Lando, a senior Lithuanian Haredi leader, and his aides.

At first, the Haredi parties were outraged over what they saw as Likud backing away from promises. During the talks, some considered giving up on the bill entirely.

Announced the bill would be softened. Coalition whip Ofir Katz ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Eventually, however, the Haredi side concluded that even the watered-down version could help in future High Court hearings over the draft, and agreed to Likud’s proposal.

The bill is part of a broader political deal between Netanyahu and the Haredi parties. Under that deal, the coalition is advancing several measures favored by the Haredi public in exchange for support for a political commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre.

After Katz’s announcement, Shas and Degel HaTorah—the non-Hasidic branch of United Torah Judaism—said the bill would still include its “first and central clause,” which declares Torah study a foundational value in the heritage of the Jewish people.

“This is the heart of the law and the principle for which the Basic Law proposal was submitted in the first place,” the parties said, adding that the purpose was to anchor recognition of Torah study’s status in a Basic Law.

Critics say the change is cosmetic

Not everyone in the coalition was convinced by the softened version.

Likud lawmaker Dan Illouz, a prominent opponent of the bill, said removing the clause that explicitly stated the law’s purpose does not change what the bill is really meant to do.

“The removal of a clause that explicitly defined its purpose does not change the essence of the law or its clear goal: This is a law that will in practice be used to legitimize draft evasion,” Illouz said.

He called the change a political maneuver meant to hide the law’s real purpose after the committee discussions had already ended.

Religious Zionist Party lawmaker Moshe Solomon, who had also criticized the original text, said he would support the new wording. He wrote that the change proved his original demand was justified.

“Today it was proven that I was right,” Solomon wrote. “They are changing the law to what I demanded from the beginning.”

Warnings from the Finance Ministry and IDF chief

The bill also drew warnings from state officials earlier this week.

During a Knesset committee debate, a Finance Ministry representative warned that if the right to Torah study were allowed to outweigh the principle of equality, it could seriously damage national budget priorities and redirect large-scale resources and benefits.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir also expressed reservations. He wrote that soldiers and commanders in compulsory service, career service and the reserves are “the most important resource of the State of Israel.”