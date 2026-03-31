Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets, drones at northern Israel

Hezbollah launched multiple rocket barrages toward northern Israel on Tuesday evening, triggering repeated air-raid sirens across Haifa, the Krayot, the Galilee and surrounding communities.

Warning sirens sounded in wide areas, including Haifa neighborhoods, Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Bialik, Nesher and Tirat Carmel, as well as towns across the western and central Galilee. Alerts were also activated in Carmiel and nearby communities earlier in the evening.

2 View gallery Kiryat Haim ( Photo: United Hatzalah )

According to initial assessments, around 15 to 20 rockets were fired in rapid succession toward northern Israel within minutes, and a total of 40 in the latest barrage.

Emergency services were dispatched to multiple locations following reports of possible impacts. Magen David Adom teams said they were scanning sites near Safed, Carmiel and other areas. At this stage, no physical injuries have been reported, though two people were treated for anxiety.

A Hezbollah drone in the north ( Video: Sagi Eltar )

2 View gallery A Hezbollah drone flying in northern Israel ( Photo: Sagi Eltar )

In parallel, several drone infiltration alerts were activated in border communities, including Hanita, Shlomi and Arab al-Aramshe. The Israel Defense Forces said some of the drones were intercepted.

Footage circulating online showed an unmanned aerial vehicle flying over the Galilee before exploding mid-air.