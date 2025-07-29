Netanyahu rejects Gaza starvation claims at evangelical conference

Addressing the Evangelical Conference in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected claims of Gaza starvation and urged a united front against global misinformation.
"The main thing that I want to stress is the importance of winning the battle for truth. And that is a battle that we fought even as we speak now,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “Israel is presented as though we are applying a campaign of starvation in Gaza. What a bold-faced lie. There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza.
“We enable humanitarian aid throughout the duration of the war to enter Gaza. Otherwise, there would be no Gazans. And what has interdicted the supply of humanitarian aid is one force, Hamas. Again, the reversal of truth. Hamas robs, steals this humanitarian aid, and then accuses Israel of not supplying it."
Speaking alongside Pastor Paula White, leader of the White House Faith Office, Netanyahu highlighted the shared Judeo-Christian heritage and Israel’s unique role as a protector of Christian communities in the Middle East.
Pastor White urged Americans, especially Christians, to come and experience Israel.
“America likes to think their there, and we are,” said White. “We are the greatest nation of democracy and freedom. But especially our young people and everyone wants to be a free thinker, and yet they're so bound by silly things that are so manipulated, like social media. Yeah, and whether it's TikTok or whatever one is getting their attention and putting out fake algorithms, you owe it to yourself to come to Israel, to be by yourself here, be with a group, be with friends and family, to explore the land, to meet the people, to eat the food, to go to the sites, to see the science, to see the archeology, and then to sit.”