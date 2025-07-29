Netanyahu rejects Gaza starvation claims at evangelical conference

"The main thing that I want to stress is the importance of winning the battle for truth. And that is a battle that we fought even as we speak now,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “Israel is presented as though we are applying a campaign of starvation in Gaza. What a bold-faced lie. There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza.

“We enable humanitarian aid throughout the duration of the war to enter Gaza. Otherwise, there would be no Gazans. And what has interdicted the supply of humanitarian aid is one force, Hamas. Again, the reversal of truth. Hamas robs, steals this humanitarian aid, and then accuses Israel of not supplying it."

