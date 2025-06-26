Mysterious account on X, claiming ties to Mossad, offers telemedicine to Iranians

An account on the X social media platform in Farsi that was opened last month offers Iranians medical attention online. The site, that already has 10,000 followers, claims to be speaking officially for the Mossad. It includes a video clip with Menashe Amir, a long-time journalist and Iran expert.

