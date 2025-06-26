Mysterious account on X, claiming ties to Mossad, offers telemedicine to Iranians

An account on the X social media platform in Farsi that was opened last month offers Iranians medical attention online. The site, that already has 10,000 followers, claims to be speaking officially for the Mossad. It includes a video clip with Menashe Amir, a long-time journalist and Iran expert.
"Dear people of Iran. The ceasefire is in effect," a post on the site said. "Now, the scope of the damage is being revealed. The regime is currently focused on its senior members and not on concern for the citizens. We are by your side and have assembled a team of specialists including cardiologists, experts in diabetes, pulmonary experts, infectious disease experts and oncologists as well as pre-natal and psychological support."
"Senior physicians from a range of specialties are available to you for any need, including injuries, first aid, pain, illness and any other consultation by telemedicine. All the doctors are fluent in Farsi and can communicate in English as well."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The post goes on to suggest that Iranians make contact via VPN, Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Iran time. "We are adding telephone numbers available to you. Please contact us via WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal."
Phone numbers from Israel, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands were added to the post.
The Mossad did not comment on this report.
First published: 19:40, 06.26.25