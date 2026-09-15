IDF eliminates Hamas Rafah Brigade commander in drone strike

Nayal Abu Obeid replaced Mohammed Shabana after his death alongside Mohammed Sinwar; strike comes amid series of operations against senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists

The IDF and Shin Bet killed Hamas’ Rafah Brigade commander Nayal Abu Obeid in a drone strike in southern Gaza on Tuesday evening, as Israel continued a series of targeted operations against senior terrorists in the Strip.

Nayal Abu Obeid

In a joint statement issued during the operation, the IDF and Shin Bet said they had “struck a senior terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip.” Abu Obeid’s death was later confirmed.

Abu Obeid took over the Rafah Brigade in May 2025 after his predecessor, Mohammed Shabana, was killed in Khan Younis alongside Mohammed Sinwar, then head of Hamas’ military wing.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a statement on the strike before its outcome had been definitively established. “The IDF struck the commander of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade, after earlier this week the commander of the Khan Younis Brigade and other senior figures in the organization were eliminated,” they said. “Our message is clear: No terrorist is immune, and Hamas will not be in Gaza.”

“We strengthen the IDF and Shin Bet, which are acting determinedly to remove threats and protect the citizens of Israel,” the statement added.

The strike, led by the IDF Southern Command, came amid an intensified campaign against senior Hamas figures in recent days. Earlier Tuesday, the IDF and Shin Bet announced the killing of Ahmed Batash, commander of Hamas’ Jabaliya Battalion in the terror group’s northern Gaza brigade.

According to the military, Batash was responsible for managing and organizing weapons for the brigade and was involved in coordinating and advancing the supply of weapons and military equipment to Hamas operatives.

The IDF said Batash had recently been advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians while working to rebuild Hamas’ capabilities, actions Israel said constituted repeated violations of the ceasefire.

“He was eliminated in order to remove the threat he posed,” the military said, adding that measures were taken before and during the strike to reduce harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

Separately, Islamic Jihad rocket cell commander Mohsen Abu Hadaf was killed in Khan Younis over the weekend.

The IDF and Shin Bet said Abu Hadaf participated in the October 7 massacre by infiltrating the Kissufim area and had recently been involved in planning attacks against Israeli forces and civilians.

Khan Younis Brigade commander killed

Last Thursday, Muhammad Yazouri, commander of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Al-Mawasi area.

According to the IDF and Shin Bet, Yazouri had previously served as deputy commander of the Khan Younis Brigade, commander of its combat support battalion and head of the brigade’s intelligence department before being appointed brigade commander.

The military said he was responsible for directing Hamas terrorists and advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians.

It said Yazouri had recently worked on dozens of planned attacks against Israeli forces and had sought to rebuild the Khan Younis Brigade after it suffered extensive damage during the war.