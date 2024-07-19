Netanyahu rejects ICJ opinion: A perversion of history





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that the opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which finds Israel in violation of international law in its occupation and policies in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, is a perversion of historical facts.

"The Jewish people are not occupiers in their own land or their eternal capital, Jerusalem, Netanyahu said in a post on X. "No false decision in the Hague would pervert this historic fact and as such there can be no dispute over the legality of our settlements all over our country."

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the ICJ's opinion was foundationally wrong. It ignored the past - the historic right of the Jewish people, and is detached from the present - the threat to Israel's security and the duty to protect its citizens and territory.

Israel's designated ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, who already served in the post said the ICJ was attempting to deny Israel its right to its ancestral land. "The opinion is unfortunate but expected," he said. "The court has long-since become a political circus and is today a stronghold of Hamas supporters. Israel will never give up its historic right to its land."

The opinion of the ICJ was formulated following the request of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December 2022. The court held sessions to deliberate the legality of Israel's occupation of the territories including East Jerusalem, in February this year. Some 60 member states and three international organizations presented the court with verbal declarations regarding their positions.

Among the countries were South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Cuba, Egypt, UAE, U.S., Russia, France, China, Japan, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Qatar, UK, Sudan, Switzerland, Spain and Hungary. Israel boycotted the proceedings and did not appear before the court claiming it was a political use of the court.

A concern for Israel is that the UNGA would refer the opinion of the ICJ to the International Criminal Court under its chief prosecutor Kharim Khan, who has already said he was seeking arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Khan may then decide to prosecute others in Israel for the crime of settlements.