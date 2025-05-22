Suspected teen spy for Iran posed as Bennett’s relative to photograph hospital room

An 18-year-old from Ashdod has been indicted for espionage on behalf of Iran after attempting to photograph the hospital room of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett while posing as a relative, the State Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

According to the indictment filed at the Lod District Court, Moshe Atias contacted Iranian intelligence agents via the Telegram app and was offered money in exchange for carrying out espionage missions inside Israel. He is charged with contact with a foreign agent and providing information to the enemy with intent to harm state security.

Moshe Atias

The indictment says Atias knowingly communicated with Iranian operatives who made no attempt to conceal their identity. One message reportedly read: “Thank you for contacting Iranian intelligence. To speak with our experts, send a message to the Telegram user below.”

To prove his loyalty, Atias allegedly carried out tasks dictated by the agents, including burning a note with curses against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, writing the same words on a 50-shekel bill, and filming supermarket prices. He was also instructed to buy IDF uniforms, write “We are not weeds” on them, and set them on fire — filming and sending the footage to his handlers.

In April, Atias allegedly purchased the uniforms and followed through on the orders. He also refused some requests, such as printing a manifesto calling for the release of hostages and posting it on cars. However, he did comply with a request to write “Sinwar Lives” in three locations in Yavne.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

He was tasked with photographing security arrangements at public sites, including a mall in Rehovot. Unable to travel there, he filmed a local mall in Ashdod instead. On another occasion, he allegedly filmed a Tel Aviv street while pretending to talk on the phone to avoid suspicion.

The most serious incident occurred last month, when Atias attempted to enter Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where Bennett was hospitalized. Following instructions from his Iranian handlers, Atias tried to locate Bennett’s room and posed as a family member to bypass security and take photos. He was stopped by a guard before he could enter.

The indictment states Atias documented entry points, security positions, and sketched layouts of guarded areas. He reportedly used two phones, took random taxi rides, and avoided navigation apps to evade surveillance. In return, he received around $1,800 via a digital wallet.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep him in custody through the end of legal proceedings.

His lawyer, Sagiv Greenfeld, said Atias denies knowing the individuals were Iranian agents and claims he never intended to harm national security.