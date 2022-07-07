Witness in Netanyahu trial files complaint of harassment after privacy violation

Hadas Klein, a key witness in the corruption trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday, filed a complaint with the police after a supporter of the accused, posted a photo of her home in Herzliya on Twitter.

The photo of Klein's home was followed by a series of verbal lashings, calling her manipulative, a liar, vindictive, aggressive, and more.

2 View gallery The tweet including a picture of Klein's home and offensive slurs towards her ( From Twitter )

Supporters of Netanyahu including his son, have been belligerent towards witnesses as well as the prosecution and the police on social media, for what they claimed were trumped up charges and lies about the former prime minister.

Klein testified twice this week and was accompanied by a police security guard at all times. prosecutors in the trial have also been assigned body guards after threats were made against them.

In her testimony on Tuesday, Klein described how difficult the last six years have been for her, since she was interviewed by the police.

She told investigators at the time, about a consistent flow of expensive cigars, and Champaign from her employers to the prime minister and his wife and of the Jewelry that was purchased for them at their request.

"Its likely that I'll lose my livelihood," she said. " That is what my previous legal team told me," said as her voice trembled. Klein's attorney at the time Boaz Ben Zur, has since joined Netanyahu's defense team.

"I cooperated even though I knew that I was risking my job. I did what my father, may his memory be a blessing, and my sick mother, would be proud of," she said.

2 View gallery Hadas Klein files a harassments complaint ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Orel Cohen )

Klein is the personal assistant to Israeli Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and the representative in Israel, of Australian billionaire James Packer, both of whom according to the indictment, gave lavish gifts worth hundreds of thousands of shekels, to Netanyahu and his wife, in exchange for financial or personal benefits.