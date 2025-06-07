Hamas threatens to kill hostage Matan Zangauker if IDF attempts rescue

Hamas claimed Saturday that Israeli forces had surrounded the location in Gaza where hostage Matan Zangauker is being held, warning that any attempt to rescue him would result in his death.

In a statement, the terrorist group declared: “We affirm that the enemy will not be able to recover him alive. We have preserved his life for 20 months; if this prisoner is killed during an attempt to free him, the occupation army will be the one responsible for his death.”

2 View gallery New image of Matan Zangauker in captivity released by Hamas

The message was followed by the release of a new photo of Zangauker in captivity, accompanied by an explicit threat, reading, “He Will Not Return Alive.”

In response, the IDF denied it had carried out any attempt to rescue Zangauker. The Hamas statement came amid Palestinian reports of “intense fighting” around the European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, involving heavy Israeli troop presence and artillery fire.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The IDF confirmed operations in the area, including underground activity, and said it was examining a body recovered from the site to determine if it belonged to Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar.

2 View gallery Einav Zangauker at the weekly demonstration by hostage families outside Tel Aviv’s Begin Gate ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Zangauker’s mother, Einav, was scheduled to speak at the weekly demonstration by hostage families outside Tel Aviv’s Begin Gate, but postponed her remarks due to emotional distress.

Last week, Zangauker revealed at the same rally her son Matan had narrowly survived multiple airstrikes and once nearly suffocated from toxic gas in a collapsed tunnel. “Today marks 603 days since 58 hostages remain in Gaza,” she said. “603 days of war and relentless bombings that have already killed hostages and nearly killed my son. Matan and the other surviving hostages will not endure continued military pressure.”