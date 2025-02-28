IDF kills Hezbollah operative involved in arms sumggling, in targeted strike

The IDF said on Friday that it had eliminated Mohammed Mahdi Ali Shaheen, an operative of the Hezbollah terror group in a targeted killing in the Beqaa Valley on Thursday.

He was described as a significant member of Hezbollah's Georgraphical Unit which is responsible for the Beqaa Valley area and was involved in the transportation of weapons across the Syrian border into Lebanon.

"As part of his role, Shaheen was responsible for making purchase deals for the Hezbollah and mediating the arrival of the shipments and their distributions to the various units, in order to continue Hezbollah's establishment and reinforcement," the military said in a statement adding that it included collaboration with weapons dealers and smugglers on the border.

Aftermath of the targeted killing of a Hezbollah operative, Mohammed Mahdi Ali Shaheen

"Shaheen's actions posed a threat to the State of Israel and constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF said in conclusion of its statement.

In recent weeks the IDF has warned Hezbollah against its continued efforts to bring weapons in across the Syrian border and had launched attacks in the area.

On Wednesday, Mahran Ali Nasser Al-Din, a member of Hezbollah's 4400 Unit was killed in a targeted strike. According to the IDF he was directly involved in coordinating with smugglers operating along the Syria-Lebanon border.

IDF drone strikes Hezbollah smuggling operative near the border with Syria on Wednesday

"The unit was responsible for smuggling weapons into Lebanese territory from Iran and its proxies, aiming to maximize Hezbollah’s weapons stockpiles. Since its establishment, Unit 4400 has established numerous smuggling routes along the Syria-Lebanon border," the military said.