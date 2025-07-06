What's the truth about 'settler violence'?

organization is challenging how violence in the region is reported, framed, and understood.
Regavim’s Naomi Kahn told the ILTV News Podcast that most of the international data on “settler violence” is unreliable. She said her team found traffic accidents, peaceful Temple Mount visits, even a dog bite listed as violent settler attacks.
“Only 2% of the 8,332 cases we reviewed involved actual violence by Israeli civilians," according to Kahn.
Kahn claimed many reports are filed by activists from Tel Aviv-based NGOs rather than eyewitnesses, and that the UN database includes incidents where Palestinians were injured while attacking Israelis or during unrelated IDF operations.
“It’s curated evidence, paid actors, and very anti-Israel forces constructing a narrative,” she warned.
Watch previous ILTV News Podcasts:
Yet, the violence is not imaginary either. A fringe group of residents from Judea and Samaria even attacked IDF troops over the weekend. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz condemned these acts as lawless, but also as unrepresentative of most settlers, who “serve proudly in the IDF.”
In Kahn’s words: “We’ve never claimed there is no violence among Jews—just that it’s vastly over-reported, while Arab violence is under-enforced.”
What’s needed now, said Kahn, is “a unified, transparent system” to track and address all violence—fairly, accurately, and without political agenda.
Watch the full podcast:
First published: 13:09, 07.06.25