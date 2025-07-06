What's the truth about 'settler violence'?

that most of the international data on “settler violence” is unreliable. She said her team found traffic accidents, peaceful Temple Mount visits, even a dog bite listed as violent settler attacks.

Kahn claimed many reports are filed by activists from Tel Aviv-based NGOs rather than eyewitnesses, and that the UN database includes incidents where Palestinians were injured while attacking Israelis or during unrelated IDF operations.

