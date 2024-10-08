Families of hostages met with Qatari representatives, Israel's UN envoy says

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, addressed ongoing negotiations for the release of hostages on Tuesday. “There was an important meeting between the families of the hostages and the Qatari ambassador," he said.

While Danon didn't attend the meeting, his comments followed a report from the Saudi network Al Arabiya that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar had recently contacted Qatar after a prolonged period of silence, during which his status was uncertain.

2 View gallery Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon ( Photo: Angela Weiss/ AFP )

Danon noted that “mediators, including Qatar, Egypt and especially the U.S., are working to advance the process. I hope this will gain momentum. We believe it will; we want negotiations and progress on a new deal. But military pressure is also important – the combination of both is crucial.”

When asked about the meeting’s content, Danon didn’t share specifics. “I will just say that the mediators are eager to see some progress and are using their influence and capabilities. We should welcome that,” he said. “As much as we despise Hamas and are determined to destroy it, we know that every day the hostages remain in the tunnels, their chances of survival diminish. That’s why we must act as quickly as possible on all fronts.”

2 View gallery A memorial event at the UN commemorated the anniversary of the October 7 massacre ( Photo: Perry Bindelglass )

Danon also discussed a UN ceremony marking the anniversary of October 7, which was attended by hundreds of ambassadors, diplomats and Jewish leaders. He emphasized its significance. “At the UN, people constantly speak against Israel, forgetting October 7 and focusing only on the suffering of the Gazans and Lebanese. Even ambassadors who aren’t particularly supportive of us, when faced with a bereaved mother speaking about her two daughters murdered at the Nova music festival, or Rabbi Doron Peretz recounting how his son Daniel’s body is being held by Hamas, it’s hard to remain indifferent. That’s why the event was so important.”

Danon also addressed the absence of UN Secretary-General António Guterres from the event, explaining, “We have a very complex relationship. I’ve known him for many years—he used to come to my house for Shabbat dinners. But something changed in him. Since October 7 he has become extremely antagonistic. I proposed a dialogue to de-escalate tensions, but it hasn’t happened. In my opinion, the secretary-general needs to be far more objective.”

