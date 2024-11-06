Iran sentences 4 people to death over charges of spying for Israel, Fars news agency reports

Three of the condemned were said to have assisted Mossad in the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020; no information was given about the charges against the fourth  

Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Death sentence
Spy
Israel
espionage
Iran
Mossad
Four people were sentenced to death by a revolutionary court in northwestern Iran over charges of spying for Israel, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday. Fars said three of the defendants - whose nationalities it did not give - were accused of helping Israel's spy agency Mossad move equipment used in the 2020 assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
Fakhrizadeh was viewed by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian program to develop nuclear weapons capability. The Islamic Republic has long denied any such ambition.
2 View gallery
זירת החיסול בטהרןזירת החיסול בטהרן
Scene of the assassination in Iran of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020
(Photo: AFP)
The Jewish Chronicle newspaper reported in February 2021, citing intelligence sources, that Fakhrizadeh was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by Mossad agents, both Israeli and Iranian nationals.
2 View gallery
זירת החיסול בטהרןזירת החיסול בטהרן
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
(Photo AFP)
Israel declined to comment at the time of his killing and on Wednesday an Israeli government spokesman said in response to the Fars report: "We never comment on such matters. There has been no change in our position."
Fars said the fourth defendant sentenced to death was linked to another unspecified espionage case.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""