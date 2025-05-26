Sylvan Adams named to TIME100 philanthropy list

Canadian-Israeli philanthropist Sylvan Adams has been named to TIME Magazine’s inaugural TIME100 Philanthropy List, recognizing the 100 most influential global leaders in philanthropy.
Adams joins a prestigious group of changemakers, including Oprah Winfrey, Michael Bloomberg, Melinda French Gates, and David Beckham. TIME honored Adams for his transformative $100 million gift to Ben-Gurion University and his unwavering commitment to Israel’s future through initiatives in health, education, and humanitarian aid.
Adams said his mission is “to build bridges and share Israel’s story with the world.”