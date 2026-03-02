Fury in Trump administration as Netanyahu circle claims credit for Iran war: 'A stab in the back'

Senior US officials voiced anger over briefings from the prime minister’s circle suggesting Netanyahu pushed Trump to launch the strike on Iran, saying the president 'needed no persuasion' and acted because it was right for the world and the Middle East

Itamar Eichner
|
Senior officials in the Trump administration expressed anger Monday evening over briefings circulating from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s circle claiming that Netanyahu had drawn President Donald Trump into going to war with Iran.
The officials said Trump is leading the effort successfully and did not need any prompting.
2 View gallery
נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ הבית הלבן טקס ל וטרנים ידבר על איראןנשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ הבית הלבן טקס ל וטרנים ידבר על איראן
President Trump at the White House on Monday evening
(Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP)
“He believed it was the right thing to do,” the officials said. “These things are a kind of stab in the back. It sends the wrong message to the Israeli public.”
The officials added angrily that Trump is paying a heavy price for going to war and should not have it portrayed as though Netanyahu pushed him into the campaign. Their remarks come amid polls showing an overwhelming majority of the American public opposes going to war with the Islamic Republic.
2 View gallery
רה"מ נתניהו ו דונלד טראמפ ב מסע"ת ב מאר א-לאגורה"מ נתניהו ו דונלד טראמפ ב מסע"ת ב מאר א-לאגו
Trump and Netanyahu
(Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
“Trump absolutely does not need Bibi and his so-called persuasion to do what is right and good for the world and the Middle East,” the officials said, using Netanyahu’s nickname. “Trump is a true leader. He knows exactly what to do and how to do it and does not need advice or persuasion from anyone. There is no need to mislead the public in Israel.”
There is significant anger toward Netanyahu in Trump’s circle. Only recently, the White House shared a video of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praising President Trump.
