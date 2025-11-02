Israeli trekkers rescued after being stranded by snowstorm in Nepal

A group of trekkers were stuck in a Nepalese village after a snowstorm halted their hiking journey and forced them to stop. Among the group were 100 Israelis, who have now been rescued and transferred to a lower-altitude village with safer conditions.

Israelis are adventurous travelers, and with the peak season wrapping up, Israeli trekkers in Nepal were probably not expecting this storm to catch them off guard.

A group of 100 Israelis were stranded over the weekend in a village in Nepal after stormy conditions obstructed their hiking trail near Mount Everest. Reports confirm that one hiker was evacuated via helicopter to a nearby village due to a serious medical condition.

One helicopter attempting to evacuate hikers crashed before the rescue mission could take shape. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

The Israelis were taken from Samdu to the nearby village of Samagaun, which is at a lower altitude, Walla News reported.

Due to dangerous conditions, both the Nepalese and Chinese sides of Mount Everest have been closed to trekkers.