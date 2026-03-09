Sirens continue to sound across Israel amid Iranian missiles sending millions to shelters; IDF strikes Beirut

Air raid sirens sounded across large parts of Israel on Monday morning after launches were detected from Iran toward the north and south of the country, sending millions of Israelis to shelters.
Alerts were activated in numerous communities in the Negev, northern Israel and the Sharon region. In the Sharon area, residents reported that no early warning was received before the sirens sounded.
The alerts came after Israeli authorities said missile launches had been identified from Iran toward both the northern and southern parts of Israel.
Israeli strike in Beirut’s Dahieh district continues
At the same time, Lebanese outlet Al-Mayadeen, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that Israeli aircraft carried out a strike in the Al-Safir area of Beirut’s Dahieh district.
The southern suburb of Beirut is considered Hezbollah’s main stronghold in Lebanon.
Earlier, the IDF issued an evacuation warning to residents in Dahieh.
Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, called on residents to leave buildings near facilities belonging to the Al-Qard al-Hassan Association, a financial institution Israel says helps fund Hezbollah.
“In the coming hours, the IDF will strike terrorist infrastructure belonging to Al-Qard al-Hassan with significant force,” Adraee said.
Explosions reported in Bahrain after drone strike
Meanwhile, additional explosions were reported in Bahrain after an earlier drone strike targeted the country’s national oil refinery operated by BAPCO.
New footage circulated on social media showing smoke rising from the facility after the attack.
Earlier reports said an Iranian drone had struck the refinery, a key installation in Bahrain’s energy sector.
Two injured in Abu Dhabi from interception debris
In the United Arab Emirates, two people were injured in Abu Dhabi after being struck by debris from an intercepted projectile, authorities said.
Officials said the injuries were caused by fragments from a missile or drone interception.
Video shows a strike in western Iran
Footage circulating online appeared to show a strike in Kermanshah in western Iran, with voices heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” in the background.
The footage could not immediately be independently verified.
IDF completes large-scale exercise in Golan Heights
Separately, the IDF said the 210th Division had completed a large-scale exercise in the Golan Heights while continuing operational activity in the Mount Dov area and in Syria.
According to the military, the exercise simulated several complex security scenarios, including a mass-casualty incident caused by a missile strike on the Golan Heights.
Forces also practised responding to collapsed buildings with trapped civilians, search and rescue operations and infiltration by terrorists into nearby communities.
The drill involved division units along with forces from neighbouring sectors and Home Front Command, in cooperation with local authorities and emergency services, including Magen David Adom, Fire and Rescue Services and the Israel Police.
The military said the exercise was designed to improve operational readiness for a range of scenarios along the northern front and strengthen coordination among all participating agencies.