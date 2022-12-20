Biden says 'silence is complicity' on antisemitism

At White House event celebrating Hanukah president calls on Americans to get of sideline and join fight against antisemitism in the United States a week after launching new effort to develop a national strategy to counter it

Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
President Joe Biden on Monday used a Hanukkah celebration to call on Americans to get off the sidelines and join the fight against rising anti-Semitism in the United States.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • "Today, we must all say clearly and forcefully that anti-Semitism and all forms of hate and violence in this country have no safe harbor in America. Period," Biden said.
    4 View gallery
    נשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן טקס נרות חנוכה הבית הלבן    נשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן טקס נרות חנוכה הבית הלבן
    U.S. President and Mrs. Biden at White House Hanukah event
    (Photo: AP)
    He also said that "silence is complicity."
    Biden delivered the remarks during a Hanukkah reception that included adding the first-ever official White House menorah. It is the first Jewish artifact to be added to the White House archives.
    "The White House has never had its own menorah, until now. It is now a cherished piece of this home, your home, tonight," first lady Jill Biden told the crowd gathered at the White House.
    4 View gallery
    נשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן טקס נרות חנוכה הבית הלבן    נשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן טקס נרות חנוכה הבית הלבן
    White House Hanukah event with President Joe Biden
    (Photo: AP)
    The Democratic president's move comes as reports of anti-Semitism have increased nationwide. Last week, Biden launched a new effort to develop a national strategy to counter anti-Semitism.
    4 View gallery
    Holocaust Survivor Bronia Brandman lights a Menorah candle during a White House Hanukkah Holiday Reception     Holocaust Survivor Bronia Brandman lights a Menorah candle during a White House Hanukkah Holiday Reception
    Holocaust Survivor Bronia Brandman lights a Menorah candle during a White House Hanukkah Holiday Reception
    (Photo: AFP)
    The issue has drawn headlines in recent weeks after Republican former President Donald Trump hosted white supremacist Nick Fuentes and the musician formerly known as Kanye West at his private club in Florida.
    Last year saw the largest number of anti-Semitic incidents, including murder, physical assaults, harassment and vandalism, since the Anti-Defamation League began collecting records 40 years ago, the racism watchdog said in its most recent annual audit.
    4 View gallery
    דונלד טראמפ    דונלד טראמפ
    Donald Trump
    (Photo: AP)
    According to FBI data released earlier this month, more than 7,200 hate crimes were reported in 2021 in the United States. Over 60% of the reported incidents were based on race, ancestry or ethnicity, while about one in six were classified as sexual orientation-bias crimes and one in seven as religion-bias crimes.
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.