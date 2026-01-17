Zambia’s ambassador reveals why Israel holds the key to his country’s future

Zambia and Israel have far more to gain together than apart, says Zambia’s Ambassador to Israel, Wesley Mahuba Hazemba, arguing that cooperation could strengthen both countries at a critical moment.

Speaking on the ILTV Podcast , Hazemba explained that while Zambia is seeking skills transfer, Israel stands to benefit from Zambia’s natural resources.

“Zambia has been affected a lot by climate change, such that the rains have not been very good, and most of our energy in Zambia is produced by hydroelectric,” Hazemba explained. “Since there was no water, it means our people experience long hours of no power.”

Israel also faces periods of drought, but its energy supply remains stable. Hazemba pointed to Israel’s global leadership in the production and storage of solar and other renewable energy, saying Zambia could benefit from learning how Israel generates and manages power.

In addition, Zambia is eager to tap into Israeli water harvesting, desalination, and irrigation technologies.

“Israelis are the right people to give us these skills, to show us how to go about it, and hence, it is important that we get closer to them,” Hazemba said.

Israel, for its part, could benefit from Zambia’s gold and copper resources, which Hazemba said are essential for sustaining Israel’s rapid industrial development. “Wherever you look in Israel, you see cranes and cranes of construction,” he noted.

The two countries share a long diplomatic history. Zambia and Israel maintained close ties from the mid-1960s through the early 1970s, until relations were strained following the Yom Kippur War. Ties were reestablished in the 1990s and have steadily improved since. Hazemba is only the second Zambian ambassador to Israel since the relationship was renewed.

Hazemba, a Christian, said his faith plays a role in his connection to Israel, rooted in biblical history and theology. He described Israel’s development as a sign of God’s blessing and said one of his main takeaways since arriving in mid-September last year is that Israelis are “very good people.”

“They don't see a black person. They see a human being,” the ambassador said. “This is not the case elsewhere. They will sneer at you. They will say this and that to you, but not here. Why? God has blessed this land, even blessed the people to understand the value of other human beings.”

Hazemba added that Zambia understands the importance of blessing Israel, citing Genesis 12, which says God will bless those who bless Israel and curse those who curse it.

“Israel and Africa, they must be close. It’s natural,” Hazemba said. “If you are a student of the scriptures, you cannot run away from that.”