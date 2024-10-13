'Hezbollah has less than a third of its missiles', Gallant says

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Strategy Division Chief, Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, provided a security briefing to Israel's Cabinet on Sunday, reporting that Hezbollah has less than one-third of the missiles it once possessed.

Gallant also revealed that hundreds of combat vests and fully equipped combat packs prepared for battle were located, indicating a possible incursion was planned. Since the start of the war, Hezbollah has fired more than 14,000 rockets, with many more destroyed in Israeli Air Force strikes.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ( Photo: Shira Keinan )

When asked about Israel’s munitions stockpiles, Gallant acknowledged that there was a significant shortfall when he took office as defense minister. He added that, even before the war, he had already ordered ammunition to close those gaps. However, Gallant noted: "We are still dependent on American air munitions and aircraft." Gallant emphasized that Israel is working "at full speed to promote domestic production and develop independence" in terms of munitions.

Gallant and Toledano also reported that the operation in southern Lebanon is progressing as planned. Unlike in the 2006 Lebanon War, this time the objectives are very clear: clearing enemy infrastructure from rural areas. The forces are highly experienced and well-equipped, encountering minimal direct contact with Hezbollah fighters. A large cache of weapons has been uncovered, including hundreds of anti-tank missiles, launchers and ammunition.

2 View gallery IDF forces locating Hezbollah ammunition

Maj. Gen. Toledano stated: "Previously, there was a man with an organization and an organization with a state. Now there is no man, and the organization is weakened." According to Gallant and Toledano, Hezbollah's senior command structure has been almost entirely eliminated.

Gallant also addressed the recent injuries to UNIFIL personnel by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon, explaining that they were caught in a Hezbollah ambush.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit released drone footage of a Hezbollah tunnel shaft discovered in a civilian area in a southern Lebanese village. The IDF also provided updates on ongoing operations by the 8th Brigade's combat team, in collaboration with the IDF’s counter-terrorism unit and under the command of the 91st Division, in southern Lebanon. The forces are engaged in close-quarters combat, eliminating terrorists and destroying Hezbollah's infrastructure along the border.

A tunnel shaft located in a village in Lebanon ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The forces have uncovered, confiscated and destroyed large quantities of weaponry, including dozens of rockets, AK-47 rifles, Kornet missiles, grenades, and ammunition intended for Hezbollah's elite Radwan Unit. They have also discovered several weapons caches hidden in civilian homes stocked with dozens of missiles. Underground, troops found and dismantled terrorist infrastructure, including tunnels and underground chambers used by militants for shelter and weapon storage.

The 36th Division also continued its focused operations in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah's terror infrastructure. The Israeli Air Force, in collaboration with the division, struck dozens of Hezbollah targets, including launchers, anti-tank positions, weapons depots, and other terror assets. The IDF reported that in the last 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force and Northern Command have struck approximately 200 Hezbollah targets across southern and deeper parts of Lebanon. These included terror cells, launchers, military structures, anti-tank positions, and command centers.

