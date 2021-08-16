More Jerusalem area communities forced to evacuate as blaze refuses to relent

Several communities were forced to evacuate Monday afternoon as wildfires continued raging on in the Jerusalem area for the second day in a row.

Rescue services arrived in the area and evacuated the Sataf Nature Reserve, as well as Kibbutz Tzova, Ein Nakuba, Ein Rafa and Givat Ya'arim.

Ten water bombers were scrambled over Kibbutz Tzova and several more firefighting teams were called to the scene in an effort to get control of the flames before reaching Mount Eitan and threatening Jerusalem itself.

Israel Police have also ordered the capital's Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital to prepare for evacuation as fires kept spreading ever closer.

