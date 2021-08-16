More Jerusalem area communities forced to evacuate as blaze refuses to relent

Several communities were forced to evacuate Monday afternoon as wildfires continued raging on in the Jerusalem area for the second day in a row.
Rescue services arrived in the area and evacuated the Sataf Nature Reserve, as well as Kibbutz Tzova, Ein Nakuba, Ein Rafa and Givat Ya'arim.
Ten water bombers were scrambled over Kibbutz Tzova and several more firefighting teams were called to the scene in an effort to get control of the flames before reaching Mount Eitan and threatening Jerusalem itself.
Israel Police have also ordered the capital's Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital to prepare for evacuation as fires kept spreading ever closer.
Heavy pillars of dark smoke could be seen from the capital as the Electric Company reported that the fire caused extensive damage to infrastructure in the area, destroying electric poles and power lines. Teams were on the ground and have been working since the morning hours to restore the power supply.
Meanwhile, Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg arrived at rescue services' control center and warned the wildfire phenomenon could be further exacerbated due to climate change.
"Due to the climate crisis, such events of fires, extreme weather, floods and climate disasters will only become more frequent and more severe in coming years," she said.
"It requires us to have a completely different approach to the impending climate disasters."
Israel Fire and Rescue Services estimated on Sunday that the fire was the result of arson.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived at the control center Sunday night and commended firefighting and rescue teams for "literally saving lives."