Soldiers on the frontlines receive Purim packages amid ongoing fighting

This year, like last year, many families spent Purim with their loved ones on the frontlines—fathers, sons, and daughters. One organization, Nechama and Hatzala, took it upon themselves to bring some of these soldiers something sweet for the holiday, hoping to put a smile on their faces.
“We decided to bring a little bit of the feeling from home to the frontlines—even inside Gaza this year,” said Shmulik Moskowitz, co-founder of Nechama and Hatzala.
“The sweetness, like the chocolate, brings out a smile for a day,” Moskowitz added.
The soldiers in Gaza often rely on canned food and rarely receive treats to warm their bodies and hearts. The care packages included notes from children thanking them for their service.
“Even if it’s just for 10, 30 minutes, or an hour of smiling and remembering that it’s a holiday… I think it is very important,” said Moskowitz.
Watch the full interview: