One hurt in West Bank terror attack

An 18-year-old youth was moderately wounded Wednesday evening when a terrorist opened fire on his car near the Shova'el agricultural farm, outside the West Bank city of Ariel's industrial zone, the IDF said.

He received medical attention after making his own way to the main road and meeting up with troops. The military said it had begun setting up roadblocks and a manhunt was underway to locate the terroris

A paramedic who was called to the scene said the young man was conscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. "We administered initial treatment and transferred him to the hospital for additional care, in stable condition."

At the same time, there were reports of another injury sustained in a stonethrowing incident in the southern West Bank.

