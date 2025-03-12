One hurt in West Bank terror attack

IDF launches a manhunt after a terrorist following a shooting attack on an agricultural farm near the Ariel industrial zone; a man suffering moderate wounds reaches soldiers to report the attack 

An 18-year-old youth was moderately wounded Wednesday evening when a terrorist opened fire on his car near the Shova'el agricultural farm, outside the West Bank city of Ariel's industrial zone, the IDF said.
He received medical attention after making his own way to the main road and meeting up with troops. The military said it had begun setting up roadblocks and a manhunt was underway to locate the terroris
Aftermath of a West Bank shooting attack on Wednesday
(Photo: MDA)
Aftermath of a West Bank shooting attack on Wednesday
(Photo: Semaria Regional Council)
A paramedic who was called to the scene said the young man was conscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. "We administered initial treatment and transferred him to the hospital for additional care, in stable condition."
At the same time, there were reports of another injury sustained in a stonethrowing incident in the southern West Bank.
One hurt in West Bank stone throwing
(Photo: Hatzala Without Borders )

At the same time, there were reports of another injury sustained in a stonethrowing incident near Bethlehem.
