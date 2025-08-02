Hamas denies agreeing to disarm as part of Gaza ceasefire talks

Terror group says armed resistance remains legal right under occupation, as hostage families confirm US envoy claimed otherwise and pushed for 'all-for-all' deal; negotiations remain deadlocked

Einav Halabi, Lihi Gordon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Steve Witkoff
Gaza
Hamas
Ceasefire
Hamas said Saturday it has not agreed to disarm as part of ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, refuting claims reportedly made earlier in the day by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff during a conversation with the families of Israeli hostages.
“We reiterate that resistance and its weapons are a national and legal right as long as the occupation continues,” Hamas said in a statement. “This right is recognized by international laws and norms and cannot be relinquished until our full national rights are restored — foremost among them, the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”
2 View gallery
הבמה בחאן יונס לקראת העברת החטופיםהבמה בחאן יונס לקראת העברת החטופים
Hamas terrorists in Gaza
(Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)
Families of hostages confirmed that Witkoff did state Hamas had agreed to disarm, and added that he claimed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committed to ending the war. The American envoy, who visited U.S.-funded aid distribution centers in Gaza on Friday alongside Ambassador Mike Huckabee, reportedly also said there is no starvation in Gaza and accused Hamas of failing to uphold its commitments in hostage negotiations.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Witkoff said that negotiations are now centered around an “all-for-all” deal—either all hostages are released at once, or no deal at all—rather than a phased release.
2 View gallery
הבמה בחאן יונס לקראת העברת החטופיםהבמה בחאן יונס לקראת העברת החטופים
Hamas terrorists in Gaza
(Photo: Bashar TALEB / AFP)
In response, Hamas dismissed the envoy’s remarks and visit as “a staged and pre-planned performance aimed at misleading public opinion and polishing Israel’s image.” The group denounced the statements as “false” and accused Israel of killing more than 1,300 “innocent, starving civilians” in Gaza, including aid workers.
The negotiations remain deadlocked amid continued fighting, humanitarian concerns and growing tensions over the future of Gaza’s governance and reconstruction.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""