Trump floats cutting China tariffs to 80% ahead of meeting to de-escalate trade war

President Donald Trump on Friday floated cutting tariffs on China from 145% to 80% ahead of a weekend meeting as he looks to de-escalate the trade war. Top U.S. officials are set to meet with a high-level Chinese delegation this weekend in Switzerland in the first major talks between the two nations since Trump

President Donald Trump on Friday floated cutting tariffs on China from 145% to 80% ahead of a weekend meeting as he looks to de-escalate the trade war. Top U.S. officials are set to meet with a high-level Chinese delegation this weekend in Switzerland in the first major talks between the two nations since Trump

"China should open up its market to USA, would be so good for them!!! Closed markets don't work anymore!!!" Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday. "80% Tariff on China seems right! Up to Scott B," Trump wrote, referring to Scott Bessent, his Treasury chief, who has been a point person on trade.

"China should open up its market to USA, would be so good for them!!! Closed markets don't work anymore!!!" Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday. "80% Tariff on China seems right! Up to Scott B," Trump wrote, referring to Scott Bessent, his Treasury chief, who has been a point person on trade.

"China should open up its market to USA, would be so good for them!!! Closed markets don't work anymore!!!" Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday. "80% Tariff on China seems right! Up to Scott B," Trump wrote, referring to Scott Bessent, his Treasury chief, who has been a point person on trade.

Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with their counterparts in Geneva in the most senior known conversations between the two countries in months, the Trump administration announced this week. It comes amid growing U.S. market worry over the impact of the tariffs on the prices and supply of consumer goods.

Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with their counterparts in Geneva in the most senior known conversations between the two countries in months, the Trump administration announced this week. It comes amid growing U.S. market worry over the impact of the tariffs on the prices and supply of consumer goods.

Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with their counterparts in Geneva in the most senior known conversations between the two countries in months, the Trump administration announced this week. It comes amid growing U.S. market worry over the impact of the tariffs on the prices and supply of consumer goods.