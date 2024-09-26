Algeria says Morocco using 'Zionist intelligence agents'

Algeria announced Thursday the "immediate reestablishment" of a visa regime for "all foreigners holding a Moroccan passport", accusing its neighbor of deploying "Zionist intelligence agents " against a backdrop of growing tensions between these rival Maghreb countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accuses Morocco of taking advantage of the visa exemption regime to deploy "Zionist intelligence agents (....) and freely access the national territory" to carry out "various actions detrimental to the stability of Algeria".

2 View gallery Moroccan and Algerian flags ( Photo: AFP )

Algiers specifies that "these acts constitute a direct threat to national security" and affirms that "the Kingdom of Morocco is held solely responsible for the current process of deterioration of bilateral relations through its hostile actions against Algeria."

Algiers broke off diplomatic relations with Rabat in August 2021, denouncing a series of “hostile acts” by its neighbor, particularly concerning the disputed territory of Western Sahara, normalization with Israel as well as support for the independence movement. of Kabylia (MAK) which Algiers has classified as a terrorist organization.

2 View gallery Morocco-Algeria border ( Photo: AFP )

Morocco deemed this decision "completely unjustified", rejecting the neighboring country's accusations.

Emboldened by the recognition by the American administration of its sovereignty over Western Sahara, in return for a rapprochement with Israel, Morocco has since deployed offensive diplomacy to rally other countries to its positions.