Bat Yam man barricades himself on roof after murdering wife

A man barricaded himself on the roof of a Bat Yam residential building on Monday after he allegedly stabbed his partner to death. He was threatening to jump off and kill himself.

The 51-year-old woman, a mother of two, was found dead inside an apartment and her partner, who was suspected in the murder, refused to surrender to police. A special police team was attempting to talk the suspect off the roof, and end the incident, the police said.

1 View gallery Man barricaded on a rooftop after allegedly murdering his wife ( Photo: Lior Sharon )

This is a tragic and rare event, the police said. The couple had not been known to have been involved in domestic violence.

The police received a call in the morning hours about a man who was stabbing his wife. Paramedics who arrived on the scene said the woman was stabbed several times and was already dead when they arrived. There were no previous reports of domestic violence.



