Antisemitic incidents up 670% in Canada since October 7

Canada has seen a staggering 670% rise in reported antisemitic incidents since October 7, 2023, compared to the same period last year, according to a report released by the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism on Tuesday.

This surge includes violent incidents such as shootings at Jewish institutions and arson attacks on synagogues, schools, and other community centers. Despite Jews comprising only 1.4% of Canada’s population, they are the targets of 70% of hate crimes based on religion.

2 View gallery Jewish girls' school in Toronto, Canada hit by bullets ( Photo: RebelNews )

In Toronto, 19% of all hate crimes in 2023 were directed at Jews, with a sharp increase in the last quarter as tensions in the Middle East escalated. In a recent incident, Toronto police launched an investigation into a suspected hate crime after a shooting outside a Jewish girls' school on Yom Kippur. No injuries were reported, but a school window was shattered by bullets.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the incident, saying, "Antisemitism is a dangerous and ugly form of hatred, and we will not allow it to pass in silence."

Pro-Palestinian protests have significantly contributed to the rise in antisemitism, particularly on university campuses and among leftist organizations, where anti-Israel sentiments have been linked to broader revolutionary rhetoric.

This has led to increased support for terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, along with violence during demonstrations in cities such as Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto, as well as universities like McGill.

The report highlighted several key figures involved in promoting antisemitism in Canada, including Ontario provincial lawmaker Sarah Jama. Jama blamed Israel for the massacre of 1,200 Israelis by Hamas on October 7, leading to her condemnation in Ontario’s parliament.

On November 25, 2023, at a rally in Ottawa, Jama called for Israel's destruction using the slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." She denied documented atrocities committed by Hamas during the October 7 attack, including the rape of Israeli women, claiming no evidence existed. Jama is linked to groups like the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) and the BDS movement.

2 View gallery Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Canada in November ( Photo: Alexis Aubin / AFP )

Another figure mentioned is Laith Marouf, a Lebanese-Canadian and former consultant funded by the Department of Canadian Heritage. Marouf made antisemitic comments online, referring to Jews as "bags of human feces" and saying they deserved a "bullet to the head."

Despite his history of hate speech, Marouf's organization, the Community Media Advocacy Center (CMAC), received over $500,000 in government contracts. After his comments were exposed in 2022, the Canadian government suspended a $133,000 contract with CMAC and pursued legal action to recover the funds.

The report also pointed to Samidoun, a pro-Palestinian organization sanctioned by the U.S. and Canada for its support of terrorism. Founded in 2011, Samidoun advocates for Palestinian prisoners and supports the Palestinian struggle through rallies and demonstrations. The group has been banned in Israel and Germany due to its links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a designated terrorist organization.

Other individuals noted in the report include Brandon Taylor Moore, a Canadian-American real estate broker who spreads antisemitic conspiracy theories, and Samira Mohyeddin, a journalist and former CBC Radio host who promotes anti-Zionist and antisemitic content, particularly regarding Israel's alleged genocidal intentions.

"The reports produced by the ministry allow us to monitor the state of antisemitism in each country closely," Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Amichai Chikli said.

"This past year, the Jewish community in Canada has faced an unprecedented rise in antisemitic events, including verbal and physical attacks. We are working with the Jewish community, and in November, we will host a course for 30 Canadian rabbis and community leaders to empower them during this difficult time. We are constantly tracking the perpetrators of antisemitism and delegitimization of Israel, collaborating with authorities to curb their actions and ban them.”

