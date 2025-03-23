Security Cabinet approves 'voluntary departure' plan for Gazans, divides West Bank settlements

The Security Cabinet approved Defense Minister Israel Katz's proposal to establish an administration within the Defense Ministry to coordinate government ministries' preparations to facilitate the "voluntary departure" of Gazans to third countries. The proposal was approved late on Saturday night.
The new administration is expected to coordinate the activities of all relevant government offices, as well as the IDF, Shin Bet and police.
The administration will operate under the authority of the defense minister and will be authorized to coordinate with international organizations and other entities in accordance with government directives. Its tasks will include preparing for and facilitating the safe and monitored departure of Gaza residents who wish to leave voluntarily to third countries.
This will involve ensuring their security during transit, establishing transportation routes, setting up pedestrian inspection points at Gaza crossings and coordinating the necessary infrastructure for movement via land, sea and air to destination countries. Katz is expected to announce the head of the new administration soon.
"We are working through all means to implement the vision of the U.S. president and will allow any Gaza resident who wishes to leave voluntarily for a third country to do so," Katz said.
Security officials claimed that recent surveys conducted among Gaza residents indicate that approximately 50% wish to leave. Additionally, about 90% of Gaza's academically educated population reportedly expressed a desire to emigrate if given the opportunity. Two days ago, Katz released a direct message to Gaza residents, which was shared on the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories' (COGAT) official page. In the message, Katz told Gazans that "the evacuation of the population will soon begin" and urged them to "remove Hamas."
Within hours of its release, the video garnered over 100,000 views and more than 350 comments. Many respondents, including anonymous users, expressed a desire to leave Gaza immediately amid the renewed fighting. Some called for the immediate opening of a crossing to facilitate their departure. Most commenters distanced themselves from Hamas, noting that they, too, suffer under the terrorist group's rule.
Division of settlements in the West Bank
Additionally, the cabinet approved a proposal by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to separate 13 settlements in the West Bank from their parent communities and work toward recognizing them as independent municipalities. The settlements include Alon, Harasha, Kerem Re'im, Neria, Migron, Shvut Rachel, Avnat, Brosh HaBik'a-Bitronot, Leshem, Nofei Nehemia, Tal Menashe, Ibei Hanahal, and Givatot.
According to Smotrich's office: "This move, led by Minister Smotrich as part of the Settlement Administration under his authority, comes alongside the approval of tens of thousands of housing units in the West Bank and marks another significant step toward normalizing and regulating settlement activity."
"Until now, these settlements were formally considered part of their 'parent' communities, sometimes for decades, which created numerous administrative challenges. Recognizing each as an independent settlement is an important step that will significantly aid their development and growth," the statement continued.
"We continue, with God's help, to lead a revolution of normalization and regulation in the settlements. Instead of hiding and apologizing — we are raising the flag, building and settling. This is another crucial step toward actual sovereignty in the West Bank," Smotrich said.