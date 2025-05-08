Unusual waves of attacks in southern Lebanon: Hezbollah positions targeted

Strikes included around 20 attacks focused on the Nabatieh area;  air raids described  as forming a 'belt of fire.'

Lior Ben Ari, Yair Kraus, Elisha Ben Kimon|
The Israeli Air Force reportedly carried out a series of intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon Thursday morning, in what Lebanese and Saudi outlet Al-Hadath described as an unusual escalation in the eastern sector of the region.
Strikes in southern Lebanon form 'belt of fire'
According to reports, the strikes included around 20 attacks focused on the Nabatieh area, including the village of Roumine, and were carried out in two separate waves. Sources told Al-Hadath that the strikes targeted Hezbollah positions, calling it an attack on a “significant target.” The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen network described the air raids as forming a "belt of fire."
The strikes follow a separate targeted killing reported Wednesday in the Sidon area of southern Lebanon. Lebanese media said Khaled Ahmad al-Ahmad, a senior Hamas operative, was killed in an airstrike on his vehicle. The Israel Defense Forces later confirmed the operation, stating that al-Ahmad served as head of operations for Hamas's Western Lebanon Brigade and was actively planning terror attacks against Israel.
1 View gallery
תקיפות "חגורת אש" בדרום לבנוןתקיפות "חגורת אש" בדרום לבנון
Attacks in southern Lebanon
“During the war, the terrorist promoted multiple plots targeting IDF soldiers, the State of Israel, and its citizens,” the IDF said. “In recent weeks, he facilitated the transfer of weapons and coordinated attacks against Israel. His activities posed a direct threat to Israel and its people. The IDF will continue to pursue Hamas operatives wherever they operate.”
Last week, the IDF eliminated two Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon. One was said to have been gathering intelligence near the border, and the other was identified as a fighter in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force. According to the IDF spokesperson, the strikes occurred about 20 minutes apart in the area of the village of Meiss al-Jabal and were conducted using unmanned aerial vehicles.
