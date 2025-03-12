Palestinian boy, 4, walks to IDF outpost in Gaza: 'Hamas sent me'

IDF soldiers identified a 4-year-old boy approaching a military post in the security zone along the Gaza border. In a conversation with the soldiers, the child said on Tuesday he had been sent to the post by Hamas.
The boy was safely returned to Gaza by IDF troops, in coordination with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the international community.
“The Hamas terror organization does not hesitate to cynically exploit civilians and children to advance its terrorist objectives,” IDF spokesperson stated said in a statement.