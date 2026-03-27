Katz warns Israel will escalate strikes as Iran keeps firing at civilian population

After sirens sound in central Israel, Jerusalem and parts of West Bank, defense minister says Israel will 'step up a level' and widen strikes to additional targets in Iran’s military industries

Elisha Ben Kimon
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Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Friday that Israeli strikes in Iran would “escalate and expand” as missiles launched from Iran set off sirens in central Israel, Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank, prompting shelter-in-place orders for civilians.
In a statement issued after a security assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Katz said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had warned “the Iranian terror regime” to stop firing missiles at Israel’s civilian population.
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שר הביטחון בהערכת מצב בבור שר הביטחון בהערכת מצב בבור
Defense Minister Israel Katz (center) and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (right)
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
“Despite the warnings, the fire continues,” Katz said. “Therefore, IDF strikes in Iran will step up a level and expand to additional targets and areas that assist the regime in building and operating the weapons used against Israeli civilians.”
Earlier Friday, the IDF said it had identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory and ordered residents in affected areas to take shelter.
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(Illustration: Cumta)
Sirens sounded across central Israel, Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank. The military said a short time later that the incoming salvo had been intercepted. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
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