Katz warns Israel will escalate strikes as Iran keeps firing at civilian population

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Friday that Israeli strikes in Iran would “escalate and expand” as missiles launched from Iran set off sirens in central Israel, Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank, prompting shelter-in-place orders for civilians.

In a statement issued after a security assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Katz said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had warned “the Iranian terror regime” to stop firing missiles at Israel’s civilian population.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz (center) and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (right) ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

“Despite the warnings, the fire continues,” Katz said. “Therefore, IDF strikes in Iran will step up a level and expand to additional targets and areas that assist the regime in building and operating the weapons used against Israeli civilians.”

Earlier Friday, the IDF said it had identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory and ordered residents in affected areas to take shelter.

2 View gallery ( Illustration: Cumta )