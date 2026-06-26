Small aircraft slams into Beijing's tallest building

A small aircraft crashed into Beijing’s 108-storey CITIC Tower on Friday, witnesses described damaging glass panels and prompting a heavy police response that sealed nearby roads, restricted filming and cleared the area

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An aircraft about the size of a car crashed into Beijing's tallest building, CITIC Tower, on Friday, two bystanders told ​Reuters, as police closed off roads around the skyscraper and stopped passersby ‌from filming the scene.
The building, known as CITIC Tower or China Zun, is a 108-storey skyscraper in Beijing's central business district. It is the headquarters of the state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group.
An aircraft about the size of a car crashed into Beijing's tallest building
There ​was a heavy police presence at the site, with some approach roads closed ​to cars. Police prevented some people from taking pictures and asked ⁠others to delete those they had taken while ushering people away from the ​building.
Two glass panels on a high floor were damaged. There was no immediate official ​comment. Beijing's municipal government did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment from Reuters outside of business hours.
Gallery
כלי טיס קטן התנגש במגדל הגבוה בסיןכלי טיס קטן התנגש במגדל הגבוה בסין
Two glass panels on a high floor were damaged
(Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)
A courier whom Reuters spoke to near the building said he had rushed ​over to CITIC Tower around 6 p.m. local time from a nearby ​location after hearing a loud crash as a aircraft about the size of a car hit ‌the ⁠building.
"It was so loud – louder than fireworks," he said.
כלי טיס קטן התנגש במגדל הגבוה בסיןכלי טיס קטן התנגש במגדל הגבוה בסין
(Photo: AP Photo/Han Guan Ng)
He said he had shot a video of the aircraft sticking out of the building, but later deleted it because he was scared of getting caught by police.
Another courier whom Reuters spoke to said ​he had come to ​the scene after ⁠seeing unverified social media images showing wreckage of a small aircraft on a road next to the building.
כלי טיס קטן התנגש במגדל הגבוה בסיןכלי טיס קטן התנגש במגדל הגבוה בסין
The building, known as CITIC Tower or China Zun, is a 108-storey skyscraper in Beijing's central business district
(Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)
Social media posts of ​the building on Friday were quickly removed from Chinese social ​media. A ⁠search of the building's name on the Xiaohongshu app returned only posts dated Thursday.
Dozens of police cars and several fire trucks lined the roads around the building.
A police officer ⁠told ​Reuters journalists to depart from the scene. Asked ​why they had to leave, the police officer said: "We all know why!"
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