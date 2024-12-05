Should Israel strike Iran before Trump takes office?

A leading security expert has said that Israel should consider attacking Iran's nuclear or oil facilities, possibly even before U.S. President Donald Trump takes office.

Speaking to ILTV on this week's Insider , Colonel (Ret.) Amit Assa stated that Israel must contemplate using direct force against Iran before January 20 because "Trump doesn't want wars. Trump wants to finish wars. So, it will be a very complicated situation to deal with – a full war – when Trump is in the White House."

In October, Israel retaliated against a missile attack by Iran with a series of targeted strikes that caused significant damage to Iran's air defense systems and missile program. Experts have suggested that those strikes may have paved the way for Israel to target key areas of Iran's nuclear infrastructure more easily.

Not everyone agrees with Assa.

In response to his statements, Dr. Michael Barak, a senior researcher at the Institute for Counter-Terrorism, told ILTV that while attacking Iran might be in Israel's best interest, it should not act alone. Instead, Israel should build a coalition with the United States, United Kingdom, and other moderate states, such as Germany, which recognize the danger posed by a "lunatic, Messianic regime in Iran that could deliver a nuclear bomb. This is a danger not only to Israel but to the entire region and the international community."

Barak emphasized that Israel, following its recently signed ceasefire with Hezbollah, should use the coming month to allow IDF troops to rehabilitate and prepare for the most critical goal: "To make sure that Iran will not have a nuclear bomb," he said.

He also highlighted the potential role of Abraham Accords countries as valuable partners in the fight against Iran, particularly after Trump reclaims the White House.

The Abraham Accords were signed in 2020 under Trump. Shortly before October 7, it seemed likely that Saudi Arabia would join the pact, but the massacre halted those plans. Many believe Trump will prioritize expanding the Abraham Accords after January 20, starting with Saudi Arabia.

However, Saudi Arabia has stated that it will only normalize ties with Israel if the Jewish state agrees to establish a Palestinian state. Earlier this year, the Knesset passed a bill rejecting the creation of a Palestinian state in the foreseeable future. Israeli leaders argue that such a move would reward terrorism.

At the same time, analysts have told ILTV that Saudi Arabia likely understands a Palestinian state would only be established after some time. Instead, they seek a clear path to statehood, regardless of how long it might take.

On the ceasefire, Barak emphasized that it does not signify peace or even long-term quiet.

"In the Middle East, a ceasefire is to reorganize for another death," Barak said. "So, we have to be careful with the word quiet because in the Western world when we say quiet, it's very easy. It's very comfortable for us to see that there is quiet between nations and from both sides. Nobody wants any war. But it's not what happens here in the Middle East."