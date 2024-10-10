Every house is a terror base, IDF says of South Lebanon village

IDF troops operating in South Lebanon found Hezbollah's preparation for an invasion into Israel, the military spokesperson said on Thursday. Every house here was a base for terror, Daniel Hagari said in a video filmed inside a Shi'ite village near the Lebanon border with Israel.

Hagari said Hezbollah's Radwan forces were embedded in the village, appearing as regular villagers while their military equipment, including rifles, grenades and more, were stored in the houses waiting for the order to be given to launch the assault. "It would have been bigger than the one on October 7," Hagari said.

IDF spokesperson shows How Hezbollah planned to invade Israel

The forces are going from house to house and uncovering stores of rockets and other munitions.

3 View gallery Military equipment found in South Lebanon home ( Photo: IDF )

Hezbollah's elite Radwan force was to number 4,000 to 6,000 men in six brigades and 16 battalions that were to breach the border at the same time through six points, and overrun military bases and communities on the Israeli side.

According to the military, the terrorists would arrive from elsewhere in Lebanon, mostly the Bekaa Valley, where Hezbollah has bases, to live in the villages where they walked in civilian clothes, pretending to be innocent residents, while they awaiting the order.

3 View gallery Military equipment found in South Lebanon home ( Photo: IDF )

According to their plan, named Conquering the Galilee, when the world was given, they were to emerge with their weapons and attack. The terrain around the villages which is dense with vegetation was full of dugouts and rocket and missile launchers, that would provide cover for the assaulting force.

3 View gallery Military equipment found in South Lebanon home ( Photo: IDF )

Israeli forces were working to clear the area that overlooks the Israeli border communities, from the Hezbollah terrorists and to destroy their capabilities to launch attacks, thereby enabling residents of Israel's north to return safely to their homes.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: