US steps up pressure with new round of sanctions on ICC officials

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Wednesday on two judges and two prosecutors from the International Criminal Court in The Hague, escalating U.S. pressure on the war tribunal after it issued arrest warrants last year for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.
ICC judges in November approved warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif. In February, the court confirmed Deif’s killing in an Israeli airstrike seven months earlier and closed the case against him. All three had faced charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The U.S. Treasury and State Departments announced sanctions on Judge Nicolas Yann Guillou of France, Judge Kimberly Prost of Canada, Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji and Prosecutor Mame Mame Mandiaye Niang of Senegal. Guillou chaired the panel that approved the warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant. According to Washington, Khan and Niang are being punished for their stance toward Israel, while Prost is sanctioned for authorizing an investigation into U.S. military operations in Afghanistan.
“Prost is sanctioned for authorizing the ICC to investigate U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Guillou is sanctioned for approving arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant. Khan and Niang are sanctioned for continuing to support the ICC’s unlawful actions against Israel, including the warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant," a statement read.
In May, Khan rejected Israel’s request to cancel the warrants, arguing in a filing that there was no legal basis to withdraw them or suspend the investigation into the “Palestine situation.”
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets belonging to the four officials and cut them off from the American financial system. The move comes less than three months after Washington imposed sanctions on four other ICC judges, accusing them of illegitimate and unfounded actions against the United States and Israel.
Netanyahu welcomed the decision: "I congratulate U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for deciding to impose sanctions on the judges of the International Court in The Hague. This is a firm measure against the mendacious smear campaign against the State of Israel and the IDF, and for truth and justice."