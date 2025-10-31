US energy secretary scraps Israel trip amid dispute over $35 billion gas deal with Egypt

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright canceled a planned visit to Israel next week, following Israel’s refusal to approve a major natural gas export agreement with Egypt, officials said Thursday.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright canceled a planned visit to Israel next week, following Israel’s refusal to approve a major natural gas export agreement with Egypt, officials said Thursday.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright canceled a planned visit to Israel next week, following Israel’s refusal to approve a major natural gas export agreement with Egypt, officials said Thursday.