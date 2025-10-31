US energy secretary scraps Israel trip amid dispute over $35 billion gas deal with Egypt

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright canceled a planned visit to Israel next week, following Israel’s refusal to approve a major natural gas export agreement with Egypt, officials said Thursday.
The cancellation came after Energy Minister Eli Cohen declined to sign off on the $35 billion deal, citing unresolved issues related to domestic pricing and national interests. Cohen insisted that Israel would not move forward with the agreement until a fair price for the local market is secured and Israeli energy needs are fully protected.
In recent days, the Trump administration has reportedly exerted heavy pressure on Cohen and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approve the gas export deal, which would see Israel supply Egypt with 130 billion cubic meters of gas from the Leviathan reservoir through 2040.
Cohen has stood firm, arguing that Israeli consumers must continue to benefit from attractive prices and that the deal should not be finalized before negotiations are complete. Parallel diplomatic efforts are also underway to resolve broader bilateral issues between Israel and Egypt.