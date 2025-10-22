Maccabi Tel Aviv skips away tickets over security fears

Citing serious security concerns for its fans, Maccabi Tel Aviv’s soccer team has announced it will waive its allocation of away tickets for next week’s Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham.

Citing serious security concerns for its fans, Maccabi Tel Aviv’s soccer team has announced it will waive its allocation of away tickets for next week’s Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham.

Citing serious security concerns for its fans, Maccabi Tel Aviv’s soccer team has announced it will waive its allocation of away tickets for next week’s Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham.

In a statement, the club said, “The safety and security of our fans is our top priority.” Maccabi added that “hateful lies and toxic rhetoric” have created an atmosphere too dangerous for supporters to attend.

In a statement, the club said, “The safety and security of our fans is our top priority.” Maccabi added that “hateful lies and toxic rhetoric” have created an atmosphere too dangerous for supporters to attend.

In a statement, the club said, “The safety and security of our fans is our top priority.” Maccabi added that “hateful lies and toxic rhetoric” have created an atmosphere too dangerous for supporters to attend.

Earlier this week, West Midlands Police made the unprecedented decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from attending the match in Birmingham, citing “serious public order and security concerns.” The decision, which drew criticism from Israeli officials and football fans alike, marks a rare instance of a complete away-fan ban in European competition.

Earlier this week, West Midlands Police made the unprecedented decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from attending the match in Birmingham, citing “serious public order and security concerns.” The decision, which drew criticism from Israeli officials and football fans alike, marks a rare instance of a complete away-fan ban in European competition.

Earlier this week, West Midlands Police made the unprecedented decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from attending the match in Birmingham, citing “serious public order and security concerns.” The decision, which drew criticism from Israeli officials and football fans alike, marks a rare instance of a complete away-fan ban in European competition.